Man who bought car used in prison officer murder sent to jail

The man who bought the car that was used in the murder of prison officer David Black has been jailed for five years.

Vincent Banks, from Smithfield Gate Apartments in Dublin, was sentenced in a Special Criminal Court, after the 49-year-old had been found guilty in July by a non-jury court of being a member of the IRA.

Mr Black, a 52-year-old father-of-two, was shot dead on November 1, 2012. He was driving to work at Maghaberry Prison when he was attacked on the M1 motorway.

Gardai established that Banks had bought the car used in the attack from a man in Tallaght, and signed the log book using a fake name.

He had earlier been cleared of a charge of withholding information about the murder of David Black.