Man, woman and child hide in bedroom as gang force their way into home

Three people, including a small child, locked themselves into a bedroom as men forced their way into a south Belfast home on Friday night.

Police have reported that shortly after 11pm, a number of men - one believed to be carrying a suspected firearm - broke into the house on Egeria Street.

A man and woman and a small child who were in the house at the time locked themselves in a bedroom during the incident and were not injured.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact detectives at Musgrave Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1502 of 21/10/16.

Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.