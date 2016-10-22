Man, woman and child hide in bedroom as gang force their way into home

Three people, including a small child, locked themselves into a bedroom as men forced their way into a south Belfast home on Friday night.
Police have reported that shortly after 11pm, a number of men - one believed to be carrying a suspected firearm - broke into the house on Egeria Street.
A man and woman and a small child who were in the house at the time locked themselves in a bedroom during the incident and were not injured.
Detectives are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact detectives at Musgrave Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1502 of 21/10/16.
Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.