Man wrecked mother’s home ‘after sniffing gas’

A man who “wrecked” his mother’s home after allegedly sniffing gas has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard 21-year-old Thomas Begley ripped up her sofa and punched a hole in a wall.

Begley, currently of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to the house in the Cliftonpark Avenue area of the city last week.

Prosecution counsel Stephanie Boyd said police were called out by the defendant’s mother on August 18.

“She said he was wrecking her house, he had punched a hole in a bedroom wall and stabbed several holes in a white leather sofa,” Mrs Boyd told the court.

“He was believed to be under the influence of having inhaled gas.”

A defence lawyer stressed Begley made full admissions during police interviews.

“He’s apologetic for his offences,” the solicitor added.

District Judge Peter King told Begley the damage he caused was “not adult behaviour”.

Imposing a three-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, the judge urged him to stay out of trouble.

Begley informed Mr King that he now intended to stay at another relative’s house.