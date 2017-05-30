Manchester Attack: Eminem helps raise almost £2million for victims

American rapper, Eminem, has helped to raise almost £2 million for the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshal Mathers, invited his 20 million plus Twitter followers to donate the fundraising campaign set-up by The Manchester Evening News.

English actor, Tom Hardy.

"Join me in helping Manchester victims & their families, Make a donation to the @BritishRedCross and @MENnewsdesk," he tweeted.

Also doing their bit to help the victims and the families of all those killed and injured in the attack is Holywood star, Tom Hardy.

Hardy, who starred as movie villain Bane in 'The Dark Knight Rises', set a target of £15,000 but within days of launching the campaign people have donated more than £35,000.

Twenty two people, many of them children, were killed when Manchester born, Salman Abedi, detonated an improvised explosive device he was carrying inside the foyer of the Manchester Arena on Monday 22.