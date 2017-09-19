Manhunt after shooting of father believed to have been lured to his death

Gardai have launched a manhunt after a father-of-two was gunned down in what is believed to be yet another gangland feud .

They believe John Gibson, 28, from the Lucan area of Dublin, may have been lured to his death.

A body is removed from the scene in Tallaght, south Dublin, after a man was shot dead last night

He was gunned down in an ambush as he sat inside his silver Audi car outside the CityWest Shopping Centre on Tuesday night.

The fitness instructor managed to get out of his car in a bid to escape but was shot again.

He received medical treatment at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardai and forensic officers remained at the scene throughout Tuesday morning. Forensic tents covered Mr Gibson's body and his car.

His body was eventually removed from the scene by ambulance shortly after 11.30am on Tuesday.

Garda Superintendent Peter Duff said Mr Gibson was in his car at the shopping centre car park when another vehicle entered the car park at around 9.20pm on Monday.

It was at this stage he was shot a number of times.

A Volkswagen Caddy van believed to have been used in the murder was found burnt out nearby. A magazine for a gun was found on the passenger seat.

Mr Duff said he was uncertain at this stage how many gunmen were involved.

He added that it was clear Mr Gibson was targeted and may have been lured to his death.

It is understood that as part of the investigation gardai are probing links to the murder of Darragh Nugent in Clondalkin, west Dublin, last week.

Mr Nugent was known to gardai and his death is believed to have been gang-related.

Mr Gibson's murder is not believed to be linked to the notorious Kinahan-Hutch feud.

An increase in gangland crime is becoming a major concern for gardai. Police resources have been diverted into the Garda's Special Crime Operations branch in a bid to tackle gangland violence.

In recent weeks, Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll claimed the branch prevented a surge in murders related to the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

Gardai have asked for anyone who may have been in CityWest Shopping Centre car park on Monday from 8pm onwards and who may have information about Mr Gibson's murder to contact them at Tallaght Station on 01666000.