Masked and armed gang rob Belfast business

A gang of four masked man armed with a suspected handgun have robbed a commercial premises in the Cavehill Road area of Belfast in the early hours of this morning, Monday.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Gardiner said: “It was reported to police shortly before 12.30am that four men wearing balaclavas - one armed with a suspected handgun - entered the premises and ordered staff into a back room. The males demanded money before fleeing the scene.

“Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, or anyone who has information about the incident to contact Detectives at Musgrave Criminal Investigation Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 13 of 04/09/2017. Alternatively, information about crime can be reported anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”