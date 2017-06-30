Masked man demands money from petrol station worker

Police are appealing for information following a robbery in Glengormley this morning.

The incident occurred at the Glenabbey Service Station on the Antrim Road.

Detective Constable Michelle Harrington said: “It was reported that at approximately 3:10am on Friday, June 30, a male, described as having dark hair, wearing a blue hoodie, grey tracksuit bottoms and a plastic ski mask, entered the service station armed with a knife and pepper spray.

“The male suspect demanded money from a member of staff and then proceeded to attack them. The male then made off from the scene in the direction of the Antrim Road, Glengormley.”

Detective Constable Harrington added: “The staff member did not require hospital treatment as a result of their injuries, however, they were checked over by ambulance staff at the scene and were left badly shaken.

“We are appealing to anyone that may have witnessed this incident, or to anyone that may have seen the male in the area at the time to contact detectives at Antrim Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference129 of the 30/06/2017.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”