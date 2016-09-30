Masked men attack house

Police in Lurgan are appealing for information about an aggravated burglary which occurred in the Market Street Court area of Tandragee.

The incident took place shortly before midnight on Thursday night (29th September).

A number of males, who are believed to have been armed with hammers and with a baseball bat, attacked a house in the area, causing damage to the premises.

The attackers are believed to have been masked and were wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have information that could assist in the police investigation, is asked to contact detectives at Lurgan on 101 quoting reference 1495 of 29th September.

Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously through the Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111.