Masked men wielding sledgehammers target house and car

Police are appealing for information after masked men armed with sledgehammers targeted a house and a car in west Belfast.

The PSNI said the incident took place at a residential premises in the Dhu Varren Parade area on Friday (November 10). Details were released to media this morning.



Detective Inspector McCambridge said "It was reported that at approximately 10:30pm masked men caused damaged to a dwelling and car. It is believed these men were armed with sledgehammers. No one was injured during this incident.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area to contact Detectives at Reactive and Organised Crime at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1489 10/11/17.

"Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111."