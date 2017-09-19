Masked men with baseball bats in home invasion

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a report of an aggravated burglary in the Moyard Gardens area of Greenisland last night (Monday, September 18).

Detective Sergeant Kerry Brennan said: “Police received a report at approximately 10:50pm that four masked men armed with baseball bats forced entry to the property.

“One of the occupants of the house, a man in his 30s, was assaulted.

“The man sustained injuries and was subsequently taken to hospital.

“A female, who is pregnant, was physically uninjured, however she was left shaken and taken to hospital as a precaution.

“The assailants all wore balaclavas.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the Moyard Gardens area last night and witnessed any suspicious activity to contact detectives at Ballymena Criminal Investigation Branch on the non-emergency number, 101, quoting reference number 1646 of 18/09/17. Alternatively, if someone wishes to provide information anonymously, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”