Mass brawl breaks out on train to Portadown

A mass brawl which broke out on a train journey to Portadown yesterday has been condemned by Translink.

The PSNI said they were called to Portadown station just after midnight on Sunday.

PSNI Craigavon Facebook page, detailed how officers had to deal with a barrage of abuse.

They said: “Being told you look like you’re just out of nappies and too young to be a policeman, lovely.

“Having it screamed in your face with a few more swear words and splatters of stale drink hitting you in the face simultaneously...less lovely.

“We got a call just after midnight about a large scale fight on a train bound for Portadown. All free crews turned out, however thankfully it was all calmed down by the time the train arrived. It may have looked to anyone on the train like a zombie apocalypse was imminent, however if it had still be ongoing, the 8 of us would have been needed, no doubt.

“One male has had his details taken by Translink for prosecution under their legislation, leaving us to take abuse from a drunk female.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a number of people involved in an altercation on the train at approximately 12.10am. Police attended the railway station for the train which was due to arrive about 10 minutes later. It was later reported that four people had been involved in the altercation.

A Translink spokesperson said: “We can confirm that an incident of anti-social behaviour occurred on the Portadown railway line train service close to midnight on Saturday 8th October. PSNI attended Portadown station to meet the train on arrival. The safety and welfare of our staff and passengers is always our top priority.”