Men arrested after police seize drugs and cash

Police have arrested three men following the discovery of a large quantity of suspected illegal drugs.

The men, aged 29, 39 and 53, were detained after police seized the suspected drugs and a large quantity of cash during a search operation in the mid-Ulster area on Saturday, November 12.

It’s understood a number of houses and vehicles were searched as part of the police operation.

The three men remain in custody.

There are no further details at this time.