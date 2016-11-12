Men arrested following ‘altercation’ in north Belfast

A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm following an incident in north Belfast on Friday evening, November 11.

Police were called to reports of an altercation involving several males in the Kinnaird Street area at around 8pm.

It’s understood one man suffered minor injuries during the incident.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place.

Both men were later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives at Reactive and Organised Crime have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact them at Musgrave Street Station on 101 quoting reference 1155 of 11/11/16.