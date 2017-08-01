Men arrested in connection with murder of Brian McIlhagga

Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Ballymena man Brian McIlhagga.

Detectives from Serious Crime Branch investigating the murder of Mr McIlhagga in January 2015, along with a paramilitary style shooting in Ballymoney in March 2015, and other serious crime have arrested three males, aged 33, 34 and 49.

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Harvey said: “The males were arrested in the North Antrim area today and have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where they are currently assisting police with their enquiries.”