Men arrested on suspicion of blackmail and hijacking

Police in Newry have arrested two men, aged 36 and 29, on suspicion of blackmail, hijacking, theft and false imprisonment.

It is understood the arrests follow an incident which took place in the early hours of yesterday morning (Friday, May 19).

Detective Sergeant David Cameron said: “A 33-year-old man was driving his car near Kilkeel when he was stopped by a ‘road closed’ sign and two men wearing hi vis jackets. They proceeded to take the driver’s car keys and then assaulted him while he was in the passenger seat of the car.

“He was subjected to this ordeal while one of the men drove around with the other in the back seat.

“The victim was eventually returned close to the spot where he was stopped originally and was then left at the side of the road. The men demanded his mobile phone before driving off in his car.

“Police later recovered the stolen car and mobile phone from an address in east Belfast.”