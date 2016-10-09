Men charged after shopping centre robbery

Two men have been charged with 23 offences between them following a robbery at a shopping centre in the Donegal Road area of west Belfast on Friday, October 7.

A 20-year-old man was charged with 16 offences including robbery, attempted GBH with intent, aggravated vehicle taking, criminal damage, and driving whilst disqualified.

A 30-year-old man was charged with seven offences including robbery, theft, aggravated vehicle taking, and criminal damage.

Both men are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court tomorrow morning (Monday).

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.