Men charged with hijacking and possession of a firearm

Two men are due to appear in court on Monday charged in connection with a hijacking incident in north Belfast.

The men, aged 19 and 24, have been charged with a range of offences including hijacking, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a firearm with intent.

It’s understood the charges relate to a hijacking in the Grays Lane area, near Newtownabbey on Friday.

The men are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday, November 20.

The charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.