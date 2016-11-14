Men plead guilty to riotous behaviour in Lurgan

Six men have pleaded guilty at Craigavon Court today (Monday) to riotous behaviour charges following public disorder in north Lurgan on March 28 this year.

There was serious public disorder in the Kilwilkie area of Lurgan, during which two officers were injured as petrol bombs and other objects were thrown at police officers and vehicles on Easter Monday while the Apprentice Boys of Derry Easter Monday parade was taking place in Lurgan town centre.

Commenting Chief Inspector Jon Burrows said: “The disorder that occurred was totally unacceptable and a thorough investigation was launched, I am pleased six people have pleaded guilty in Court today to the charge of riotous behaviour.

“Today’s verdicts should reassure the community that we take such criminality seriously and acts as a reminder to those who may get involved in such criminality that we will pursue you through the courts.”