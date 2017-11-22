Men to appear in court after Lisnaskea incident

Two men - aged 42-years and 62-years - are expected in court this morning in connection with an incident on Main Street in Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh yesterday.
The men are expected to appear at Dungannon Magistrates' Court.
The 42-year-old male has been charged with offences including criminal damage, dangerous driving and theft.
The 62-year-old male has been charged with offences including criminal damage and theft from a vehicle.
As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.
