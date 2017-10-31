Moped gang steals handbags from luxury goods shop

CCTV showing the moment a moped gang swarmed on a designer shop to steal handbags has been released by police.

Nine suspects on five mopeds pulled up outside the Michael Kors outlet on Duke of York Square in Chelsea, west London, shortly before midnight on February 20.

One of the gang is seen hurling a brick at the window from the back of his vehicle before booting the door with four accomplices.

Another suspect is shown producing a stick to batter the entrance.

They then rush into the shop, emerging seconds later with armfuls of colourful designer merchandise.

The Metropolitan Police said the gang escaped on theirmopeds along Kings Road.

Two of the mopeds had their escape momentarily delayed after several handbags were dropped, the footage shows.

Police are investigating whether the same gang were responsible for a burglary which employed similar tactics at House of Fraser on Oxford Street at 12.46am on October 26.

During last week's raid, five suspects entered the shop after one smashed the window glass, escaping on three mopeds, police said.

Detectives are appealing for information about the group, after six arrests in connection with the February incident resulted in only one 23-year-old man being charged with burglary.

The remaining five suspects were released without charge, the Met said.

Detective Constable Sam Weller said: "We are appealing to the public to help us identify this gang. They are responsible for the theft of designer handbags and we would urge anyone with information to contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kensington and Chelsea CID on 101 or by giving information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.