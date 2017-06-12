More body parts found in Wicklow mountains

More body parts have been found in the Wicklow mountains following the discovery of a torso believed to be that of a man.

Gardai said further skeletal remains were found after officers spread searches from the site of the initial find off Military Road at Glencree, near Enniskerry.

Two walkers made the first grim find in undergrowth on Saturday night.

The latest discovery was made near Glenmacnass waterfall further south into the Wicklow mountains.

Gardai do not know the identity of the person but initial forensic pathology examinations suggest the torso is from a man.

The further pieces of skeletal remains will by examined by the state pathologist’s office to determine whether they are from a human and whether they are connected to the first find.

It is understood detectives are trawling missing persons reports, while other tests are being carried out in an effort to determine how long ago the person died.

The search areas have been extended to cover about 30km sq of the national park and mountains, with gardai being supported by members of the Defence Forces.

Superintendent Pat Ward described the death as “sinister” and urged anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area over recent months to come forward.

The scenic area is close to the Peace and Reconciliation Centre at Glencree and while it is isolated it is also popular with hill walkers.

Gardai are keen to talk to anyone who used the road, including workers for Coillte, the National Parks and Wildlife Service, or ESB Networks, and might have seen suspicious activity in recent weeks.