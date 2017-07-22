Most attacks by children whose parents think they are playing

About 75 per cent of major cyber crime being committed in Northern Ireland is by children, the PSNI have revealed.

DCI Dougie Grant, head of the PSNI Cyber Crime Centre, told the News Letter that the bulk of hacking they are countering in Northern Ireland is by teens whose parents think they are playing in their computers in their bedrooms.

Cyber crime is costing the Northern Ireland economy �100m per year.

“So over a recent six week period we visited over 75 addresses in Northern Ireland that we believed were involved in Cyber criminality,” he said. “And the large majority of the 75 houses - it was actually 70 it was a young person in the house who was involved in cyber criminality.

“We are seeing more and more the main age demographic for involvement in cyber crime in NI is between 14-17 years old. That is the age of our criminals in NI - about 75% of them. That is major cyber crime.”

He is leading a programme to divert such talented youth into legitimate careers.

“We run a prevention protection enforcement strategy - protection for business and industry, preventing people becoming victims of crime but also preventing young people from becoming involved in crime because we are seeing more and more the main age demographic for involvement in cyber crime in NI is between 14-17 years old.

He played the News Letter an educational video produced by the National Crime Agency to illustrate the scenarios they encounter.

It shows two parents sitting on the sofa talking in jovial terms about their teenage son’s computer skills.

His father says: “He is such a clever boy spends all his time on his computer.

“You know those shooter games? The other day he was losing so he crashed the server. Whizz kid.”

His mum adds: “It is amazing what kids can do these days...

“He got 100% in maths - every single exam for the last two years - not to mention his GCSE coursework.”

He is going to Cambridge to study computer science and will be an internet billionaire by the time he is 25, she jokes.

“He is very clever with his money too,” the father adds.

“He has got more in his account than me. We only give him a tenner a week.”

There is then an awkward silence as the realisation dawns on them of what their son has been up to.

The camera pans out and it turns out they were being interviewed by two police officers in their home, who ask them to start again.

Mr Grant says his investigators “are doing that exact scenario”.

A later section of the video shows the teen hacking answers to his school assignments and stealing money from bank accounts.

“Last week one of the investigators was out at a house just outside Belfast,” Mr Grant said.

“They rang the front door, the mother answered the door and they asked – who was online in the house.”

The mother said her son was upstairs “playing games” but the officers replied to her: “No he is not.”

The PSNI is playing out the same scenarios “every week” at the moment.

“We called them cease and desist visits – we call them prevent messaging – to say ‘stop what you are doing because you can end up committing very serious crime’.”

He noted that a Northern Ireland teen has been charged with alleged involvement in the breach of Internet Service Provider TalkTalk, costing the company £350m and wiping £500m off the stock market.

“And that is because of one cyber crime attack,” he added.