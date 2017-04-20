Mother and son facing prison drugs charges

A Belfast boxer who once fought for Ireland has been accused of having drugs in jail.

Brendan Patrick McKee, 25, from Manor Street, appeared at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on two charges alleging that he had class B cannabis and class C painkiller Buprenorphine on November 26 2015.

Charged alongside him was his mother, 43-year-old Helen Arlene McKee, from Cliftonpark Avenue in north Belfast.

In addition to being accused of possessing the drugs, she faces a further charge of bringing them into HMP Maghaberry on the same date.

No evidence was opened in court but a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a prima facie case against the mother and son, a submission which defence solicitor John Finucane took no issue with.

Neither defendant commented on the charges or called witnesses to give evidence.

McKee was remanded back into custody and his mother freed on bail, with both to appear at Craigavon Crown Court on June 6 for arraignment.