Mother and son left shaken after aggravated burglary at their home

A woman and her son have been left badly shaken after being locked in a hotpress by an armed man dressed as a postman during an aggravated burglary at their Omagh home.

A PSNI spokesman said yesterday around 11am the woman and her son were approached by a man dressed as a postman and armed with a suspected firearm outside their home in the Tattysallagh Road area of Omagh. After the mother and son were forced into their home at gunpoint, two other men then arrived in a car and entered the house. “Demands were made for money and the woman and her son were then tied up and locked in a hotpress where they remained for several hours until they were discovered and released,” said a PSNI spokesman. “Neither was injured as a result of the incident but both were left badly shaken.” The men made off with a sum of money. Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson has appealed for anyone who has noticed any suspicious activity in the Tattysallagh Road area recently or who has any information about this incident to contact detectives in Omagh on 101 quoting reference number 763 30/11/16. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.