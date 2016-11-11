Mother weeps in court as son jailed for ‘street mugging’

A Co Antrim man has been jailed for seven months for snatching a woman’s handbag in Belfast during a “street mugging”.

Stuart Patchett, 22, of Carmavy Road, Nutts Corner, pleaded guilty at Belfast Crown Court to a single charge of robbery last year.

Patchett’s mother wept in the public gallery as Judge Geoffrey Miller QC told her son he would spend a further seven months on supervised licence on his release from prison.

The attack happened on October 2, 2015, when a woman who was walking to her car in Corporation Street was attacked.

Patchett said he had “little or no recollection” of the attack as he had “consumed 50 Temazepam tablets”.