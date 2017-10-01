Motorcyclist dies in Newry crash

A motorcyclist in his forties has died following a road traffic collision on the Tandragee Road in Newry last night, Saturday 30 September.

The collision involving the motorcycle and another vehicle occurred close to the junction of Appletree Hill and was reported to police shortly after 7pm. The female pillion passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Inspector Leslie Badger is appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Tandragee Road and who witnessed the collision to contact local officers in Newry, or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 1277 of 30/09/17.