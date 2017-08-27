Motorcyclist dies in south Down collision

A motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Castlewellan Road in Cabra on Saturday night.

A man has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Castlewellan Road in Cabra last night, Saturday 26th August.

Inspector Lynsey Barr said: “The collision, involving a motorcyclist and a car, occurred at approximately 8:30pm. A 43-year-old male, who was driving the motorbike, died as a result of his injuries.

“Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who has any information they believe could help them to call the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 1450 of 26/08/17.”