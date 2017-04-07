Mourners at Paul McCready funeral told of love for his kids

Mourners at the funeral of Paul McCready, a 31-year-old father-of-two whose death is being treated as a murder by the PSNI, heard of his love for his children over everything.

Paul lost his life following what police have described as an “altercation” in Belfast’s Northern Whig bar in the early hours of Sunday, which spilled out on to the street.

He was laid to rest in Carnmoney cemetery after a funeral at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, on Deanby Gardens off the city’s Oldpark Road. Newington under 8s, a team Paul had coached, formed a guard of honour outside the church.

Father Peter Carlin told mourners about Paul’s passion and commitment “as a dad, as a player, a coach and also as a work colleague” in a touching homily.

Fr Carlin said: “Today I would like to offer our deepest sympathy and to convey our shock and sorrow to Paul’s partner Ruth, children Owin and Paul, parents Paddy and Alice, sister Roisin, and brothers Brian, Barry, Michael, Mark and Chris.

“I wouldn’t have the temerity to try to sum up Paul, but if I was doing so I would start with a very significant date, September 8, when he was engaged to Ruth.

“I think it’s telling that from that day forward they were never a day apart. He loved Owin and Paul to bits, never leaving Owin’s side in his diagnosis and revelling in Paul’s cheekiness and michieviousness.

“I think you could sum up Paul’s attitude to being a father by a comment he made to Mark recently: ‘You’ll never love anyone as much as your own kids. Be the best dad you can be.’ Paul’s passion and his commitment showed as a dad, as a player, as a coach and also as a work colleague.”

Fiancée Ruth Patterson described Mr McCready’s death as a “nightmare” on social media.