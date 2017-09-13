Mum struck on head with hammer and daughter threatened

Detectives are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary at a house in the Drumskea Road area of Ballymoney last night (Tuesday).

Detective Sergeant Gallagher said “It was reported that shortly before 10.00 pm three masked men entered the property and struck a women in her 40s on the head with a hammer.

“They then went on to threaten the woman’s teenage daughter before ransacking the property and making off with some jewellery.

“The women was treated for a minor injury to the forehead as a result of the attack.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 101 quoting reference 1421 of 12/09/17, or if they wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.