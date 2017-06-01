Mural highlighting dangers of drugs erected at interface

A mural warning young people about the dangers of drugs has been erected at an interface in north Belfast.

Carrying the message #1PillWillKill, the striking mural was unveiled yesterday at the junction of Twaddell Avenue and Crumlin Road. It bears an image of tragic Jamie Burns, who died last year after swallowing just one pill during a night out. In the wake of Jamie’s death, his father William launched a hard-hitting campaign aimed at getting young people to think twice before taking potentially deadly pills .

The mural was sponsored by the Unite trade union, whose regional community coordinator, Albert Hewitt said: “Working-class families on both sides of the peace walls suffer equally the toll of pills and drugs. As a trade union with proud roots in the communities living in the streets either side of these peace walls, Unite will continue to make a stand against this scourge.”