Murder accused breaks down describing attack

A Co Armagh man currently standing trial for murder told a jury today (Thursday) that he played no part in a fatal beating which took place in his Craigavon home.

Stephen Thomas Hughes broke down in tears as he described how he and co-accused Shaunean Boyle “slid” victim Owen Creaney’s remains into a wheelie bin following a brutal attack in July 2014.

Hughes and 25-year-old Shaunean Boyle have been jointly charged with murdering the 40-year old Lurgan man in July 2014. Whilst both defendants have admitted being in the house when Mr Creaney was attacked, they each deny involvement in the brutal beating and have each claimed the other was responsible for the violence.

Hughes (29), whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry, denied any involvement in the attack - claiming Boyle, from Edenderry Park in Banbridge, was solely responsible.

However, when he was being questioned about his version of events by Boyle’s barrister, it was suggested that his criminal record - which includes six convictions for assaults - demonstrated a propensity to “use violence upon vulnerable victims”.

The jury has already heard that the 29-year old father of one’s violent past includes headbutting his then three-month pregnant girlfriend and punching her in the chest, beating a 14-year old with a baseball bat, and assaulting his own father.

Mr Creaney was subjected to a fatal beating in the hallway of Hughes’s Moyraverty Court home in July 2014.

When asked by his barrister to explain what happened during the early hours of Thursday July 3rd, Hughes claimed that he, Boyle and Mr Creaney went back to his house after an evening’s drinking.

Revealing that they were all drunk, Hughes said that in the living room, Boyle and Mr Creaney got into a row about a man linked to a prior sledgehammer attack on Boyle’s father.

Setting out his version of events, Hughes told the court: “At some stage Owen had got up to go to the toilet and as that happened, I reached down, just to the fireplace, to get my phone to change the music.

“He (Owen) was going to the toilet, he was going somewhere ... then I heard like a thud. I walked over towards the hallway, once I heard the thud, and I seen Shaunean punching Owen in the hallway, just under the stairs.

“When Owen got up, Shaunean must have got up as well, and obviously hit him. Owen was lying in his back in the hall. Shaunean was in front of him. He was lying down and she was standing over looking at him.”

Hughes also claimed that he witnessed Boyle “kicking and stamping on him”, and said: “I seen a couple of stamps to the chest. I think there were a couple of kicks to his side too.”

He continued: “When she was kicking and stamping him, I ran over to try and grab her and she flung me off and she continued kicking and stamping.”

Saying the attack “happened so quickly”, Hughes said he shouted at Boyle, and did his best to stop her. When asked how the assault came to an end, Hughes replied: “Maybe she just realised what she was doing. When I raised my voice and went back to her again, there was another stamp and then she stopped.”

Following the attack, the pair carried their friend up the stairs, showered him after he wet himself then placed him on a sofa in an upstairs bedroom.

Mr Creaney was then left in the bedroom for two days, and when he finally succumbed to fatal chest and head wounds, his remains were placed into a wheelie bin.

Hughes claimed that during the period between the beating and Mr Creaney passing away, he at first didn’t consider calling an ambulance as he didn’t think the other man was seriously injured, just drunk.

He, however, claimed that as time passed, he became more concerned for his friend. He also said that he told Boyle he was going to call an ambulance, but that she told him not to.

When he was asked about his friend’s death and how his remains ended up in the wheelie bin, Hughes said it was Boyle who suggested putting the body in the bin.

He also told the court that when he realised his friend had died, he asked two neighbours who were downstairs to leave.

A clearly emotional Hughes said: “I went up the stairs to go to the toilet and I peeped in on him, and I just knew by looking at him that he had gone at this stage. That’s when I really started panicking. I just couldn’t get over it.”

Hughes said that following the discovery, he told Boyle what had happened and asked his two guests to leave.

When asked how Mr Creaney came to be placed in the bin, Hughes said Boyle asked if he had a bin. He then wheeled his green recycling bin from downstairs to the upstairs bedroom. A tearful Hughes then said: “We put the bin down, Shaunean had took one side and I took the one side, and we slid him in it, then we lifted the bin upright

“Then we pushed him on in to it and I wheeled the bin down the stairs.”

Hughes was cross-examined by Boyle’s barrister, John Kearney QC, who branded the accused’s version of events as wrong.

It is Boyle’s case that it was Hughes, and not her, who attacked Mr Creaney. She also claimed that during the attack, she had to take both a knife and a dumbbell off Hughes.

When it was put to Hughes that it was he and not Boyle who launched the fatal attack, Hughes refuted this and again blamed his co-accused.

Mr Kearney then told him: “I suggest what you are doing here, Mr Hughes, is role reversal. You are attributing to Ms Boyle the assault that you delivered to Mr Creaney, your friend. Isn’t that what happened? You are leaving out your own kicks to the head.” Hughes replied “no.”

When Mr Kearney suggested to Hughes “you punched him to the head”, Hughes said “that didn’t happen.” Mr Kearney also said to Hughes: “You put him to the ground, you kicked him to the ground and thereafter you punched him, kicked him, stamped on him, and at one stage you knelt on him”. Again, Hughes replied “no.”

Mr Kearney also highlighted Hughes’s criminal convictions for violence, which including attacking his pregnant girlfriend. He also beat up a couple in November 2006, and during this incident he kicked a man in a hallway as he lay at the bottom of a flight of stairs with steel-toecapped boot and stabbed him with a broken bottle, as well as beating the man’s partner and hitting her over the head with a mirror.

Saying his record displayed both a tendency for violence and using whatever weapon was at hand, Mr Kearney told Hughes “you have used violence upon vulnerable victims and on two occasions you assaulted women in their own home.

Pointing out Hughes admitted assaulting a child and his own father, Mr Kearney also told Hughes he had a tendency to kick people on the ground. He accused Hughes of launching a “stop start” attack on Mr Creaney, to which Hughes responded: “Just because I have a history of violence in the past doesn’t mean to say I actually done what I am sitting here for today.”

