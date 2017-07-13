Murder-accused mother told Gardai 'it was not me, it was the power' court told

A woman charged with murdering her toddler son told detectives "it was not me, it was the power", a court has heard.

Maha Al Adheem, 42, appeared briefly before the Dublin District Court over the death of three-year-old Omar Omran.

The child was found dead on Monday night in the Riverside apartment complex in Kimmage, Dublin, where he lived with his mother.

Garda Sergeant Brendan O'Halloran told the court Ms Al Adheem was arrested and charged with murder on Thursday.

He told the court that when charged she replied: "Yes, it was my knife. Yes it was my hand.

"It was not me, it was the power."

Judge Michael Walsh remanded Ms Al Adheem in custody for one week to appear again before the Dublin District Court.

An application for legal aid was made by solicitor Richard Young.

Ms Al Adheem appeared in court wearing a purple top and glasses.

She did not speak during the brief hearing.

Toddler Omar was found dead in the apartment at about 7pm on Monday.

Ms Al Adheem was initially detained for questioning on Wednesday morning after being treated in hospital for injuries described as serious.

A makeshift shrine at the gates to the Riverside apartments has grown over the last four days.

Balloons, flowers and messages have been attached to railings, and dozens of teddy bears and children's toys were squeezed in against a small wall at the entrance.

Some neighbours left records of their own memories of Omar, including one which read: "Dear Omar. Here are your toys back you little divil (sic).

"I've spent two years picking them up after you'd thrown them over the balcony down in front of us. All with a smile on my face of course.

"They all mean a lot to me. I always enjoyed hearing you acting the maggot. I'm so sorry this is the last time I'll ever collect them."

The neighbours wrote that they felt empty and choked.

"I hope you are at peace now my pal," they added.