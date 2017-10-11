Murder inquiry launched after Belfast body find

The PSNI have launched a murder inquiry in relation to the discover of a woman’s body being found in Belfast.
Detective Chief Inspector Alan Dickson said: “Detectives from Serious Crime Branch have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the body of a woman at a flat in the Larkspur Rise area, Belfast on Friday, 6 October.”
A 23-year-old man has been arrested today, Wednesday, 11 October and is currently in police custody.
