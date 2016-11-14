Murder of Antrim woman: jury sworn in

A jury of six men and six women has been selected to hear the trial of a 38-year-old man accused of the murder of Antrim woman Pauline Carmichael in February last year.

Alan Norman Foster, whose address on court papers is given as c/o HMP Maghaberry Prison, denies the murder of Ms Carmichael on a date unknown between February 22 and February 26, 2015.

Little or no detail emerged during the short hearing before Belfast Crown Court, except for prosecution QC Ciaran Murphy revealing that the body of Ms Carmichael, who was in her early 60s and from Hillside in Antrim, was found on the shore of Lough Neagh on February 25 last year.

Mr Murphy also revealed that Ms Carmichael “died ultimately from drowning”, and that in addition to a professional witness, the jury would hear evidence from 17 others during the trial, expected to last up to four weeks.

Defence QC John McCrudden said that the jury may potentially hear from one professional witness, a consultant engineer.

The trial itself will start on Tuesday with an opening statement from Mr Murphy outlining the prosecution case and the evidence they claim will satisfy the jury of Foster’s guilt.