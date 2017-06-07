Musgrave PSNI station reopens after suspected lice infestation

Musgrave PSNI station has reopened after a suspected lice infestation forced the closure of part of the Belfast police station.

This morning a PSNI spokesman said: “Musgrave custody suite is now fully operational again after part of it was closed earlier in the week due to a deep clean taking place.”

The PSNI’s “serious crime suite” is the largest in Northern Ireland with 50 holding cells, but only 30 were in operation on Tuesday.

Police then said they were working with their own health-and-safety branch to identify the cause of the problem.