Neighbours rescue Belfast man from house fire

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire at a house in west Belfast.

The fire broke out at a house at Glasvey Gardens in the early hours of this morning.

A number of nearby homes were evacuated while fire crews extinguished the blaze.

Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson said: “The fire was reported to police at around 2.45am on Wednesday morning and at this time it would appear that it started to the rear of the property and has spread to the house which has been left extensively damaged.

“The male occupant, who was rescued from the house by neighbours before the arrival of police did not report any injuries as a result of the incident, however, a police officer was treated by ambulance staff at the scene for smoke inhalation.”