New York terror suspect caught on camera after Manhattan attack

The driver of the van which ploughed into pedestrians in New York is caught on camera

The 29-year-old from Uzbekistan is the man suspected of killing eight people and seriously injuring at least 11 in New York.

Police work near a damaged Home Depot truck after a motorist drove onto a bike path near the World Trade Centre memorial

Here is what we know so far about Sayfullo Saipov:

:: He entered the US legally in 2010 and holds a Florida driving licence but could have been living in New Jersey, sources said.

:: Saipov had been working as an Uber driver after passing a background check, according to a spokeswoman for the company who said it is co-operating with the FBI.

He had been actively driving on the platform for more than six months, but has since been banned from the app.

:: Police shot him in the abdomen after he leapt out of the vehicle with two imitation guns, but he is expected to survive after undergoing surgery.

:: CNN reported that a note was found in the truck which said the attack had been carried out in the name of the Islamic State terror group.

:: At least one friend expressed shock that Saipov could be the man behind the atrocity. Kobiljon Matkarov told NBC News that Saipov, who he met five years ago when they lived in Florida, "is no terrorist". He was a "very happy" married father who worked as a truck driver and "liked the US", he added.

:: One woman, Dilnoza Abdusamatova, 24, said Saipov moved to the US six years ago and stayed with her family in Cincinnati for his first two weeks as their fathers were friends, The Washington Post reported. But he moved to Florida to form a trucking company and lost touch when he got married, she added.

:: The suspect rented the Home Depot truck in New Jersey at around 2pm before driving into the bike path around an hour later.

:: New York governor Andrew Cuomo described it as a "lone wolf" attack, suggesting the suspect acted alone and was not part of a wider network.