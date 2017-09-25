NEWS | Jordan McConomy 'was a beautiful wee boy'

The family and friends of Jordan McConomy have been left devastated after the 19 year-old died after he was assaulted in Londonderry city centre on Sunday.

Jordan, from the Rossnagalliagh area of the city, was fatally assaulted in William Street at approximately 2am.

A forensic officer pictured close to the exact spot in Londonderry city centre where 19 year-old Jordan McConomy was fatally assaulted on Sunday. (Photo: Presseye)

Jordan's family and friends used social media to express their sadness and heartbreak.

"Jordan was such a beautiful wee boy - I can't even begin to think what the family are going through," said one friend of the families.

One of Jordan's friends said: "Jordan you were one in a million and you were taken from us far too soon. Jordan McConomy.

"I am going to miss your smile - it's impossible for me to put into words what you meant to me."

A PSNI officer pictured at the scene of the crime in William Street on Sunday. (Photo: Presseye)

Another friend posted: "Rest in peace Jordan, you were one of the nicest boys there ever was."

The PSNI is appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault to contact them.

"We know that many people were socialising in William Street early Sunday morning and we would like to hear from members of the public who witnessed an altercation in the area between approximately 1:45am and a 2:15am to get in touch with detectives at Strand Road on telephone number 101, quoting reference number 228 of 24/9/17," said Geoff Boyce of the PSNI Serious Crime Branch.

“Police would particularly like to hear from motorists who were either parked on or travelling along William Street during these times and who had a dash cam fitted to their vehicle.

“Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

An 18 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday.

The man is still being questioned by police at Strand Road PSNI station.