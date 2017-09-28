NI man arrested in massive Dublin drugs bust

A 41-year-old Northern Ireland man was arrested after a haul of cannabis with an estimated value of €2,450,000 was uncovered at Dublin Port on Wednesday night.

The intelligence-led operation witnessed the seizure of 376kg of cannabis resin and 9.7kg of herbal cannabis from crates in a truck that had disembarked the evening ferry arriving from Holyhead.

The seized cannabis at Dublin Port

The drugs were sniffed out Holly – the Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner.