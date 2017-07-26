NI man scammed out of £10,000 after bereavement ploy

Northern Ireland man ‘John’ lost up to £10,000 through a romance scam between June and December 2016.

“I started to go through the sites and I picked up on a few people that I liked and through time they actually came back to me,” he said.

“We got to know each other and then after a few weeks they were saying ‘my son had died’ or ‘my sister had died’ or ‘my father is ill’ – would I be willing to send them something to help?

“Not particularly money, in most cases they actually asked me to buy things like Apple phones, iPads, that sort of thing.

“The bank that I was with, they noticed that my account had an awfully large amount being taken out of it. They actually put me in touch with their fraud team.

“What the people in the bank were saying to me is ‘you could be looking at a female face on the dating site but it could be men behind it. It is not always the person you see in the photograph that is actually doing it.’

“My local bank were exemplary. Once they caught on to what was happening they put a hold on my account and they spoke to me and explained to me exactly what was happening.”

His bank told him to call them any time for advice.

His advice is this: “If they give you a sob story and they start asking for money, step back, don’t do it. Don’t give them money.”