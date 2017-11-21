NI takeaway may face £80k fine over illegal workers

A takeaway in Newry is facing a potential penalty of up to £80,000 for employing four illegal workers from China.
In an intelligence led operation, Immigration Enforcement officers visited Lee Garden, Merchants Quay, on Saturday, November 18.
Immigration checks identified a 52-year-old man and 46-year-old woman who had no permission to work. Also identified were a 50-year-old man who had entered the UK illegally and a 45-year-old woman who had overstayed her visa.
They are all now in detention while steps are taken to remove them from the UK.
The business was served a referral notice in relation to the illegal workers. The notice warns that a financial penalty of up to £20,000 per illegal worker arrested will be imposed unless the employer can demonstrate that appropriate right-to-work document checks were carried out, such as seeing a passport or Home Office document confirming permission to work.
If proof is not provided, this is a potential total of up to £80,000.
Mike Golden, from Immigration Enforcement in Northern Ireland, said:
“Those who use and exploit illegal workers face severe financial penalties.
“We are happy to work with businesses to ensure the right pre-employment checks are carried out, but those intent on operating outside the law will be found and will be punished.”
