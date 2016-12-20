No arrests over ‘ramming attacks’

Police have so far made no arrests after six officers were injured in two separate “ramming attacks” in south Armagh at the weekend.

The first incident occurred at around 3.30am on Sunday. PSNI officers working in partnership with officers from An Garda Siochana, had been alerted to a vehicle which had crossed the border and made its way to Crossmaglen.

The white Citroen Berlingo van was located in the Lismore area by police but before the driver could be spoken to, the police vehicle was rammed along with a taxi bus before the van made off.

Two officers were injured as a result of the incident.

The second incident took place shortly after 5am, also in Crossmaglen, and involved two further police vehicles which were providing assistance to officers carrying out enquiries into the earlier incident at Lismore.

A dark coloured Audi A6, which was travelling on the Dundalk Road towards Crossmaglen, rammed two police cars after being signalled to stop, before making off. Four officers were left injured following this incident.

Sergeant Sam Hoey said: “Following these two incidents we now have six officers, who were out working to keep the people of South Armagh safe, off work with their injuries and three police vehicles off the road.”

Anyone with information to is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.