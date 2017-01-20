‘No credible evidence’ of Kincora boys’ home paedophile ring, says abuse inquiry

Long-standing allegations that a paedophile ring containing British Establishment figures abused boys in the notorious Kincora boys’ home in Belfast are not supported by credible evidence, an inquiry has found.

Northern Ireland’s Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) inquiry also dismissed claims that intelligence agencies were aware of such a ring and covered it up in order to blackmail the high-profile abusers.

Three staff members at Kincora were found guilty of abusing residents in the 1970s but there had long been rumours that others, including civil servants and businessmen, were involved.

Inquiry chairman Sir Anthony Hart said the notion that Kincora was a homosexual “brothel” used by the Security Services as a “honey pot” to obtain compromising information about influential figures was without foundation.

He added: “There is no credible evidence to support any of these allegations.”