North Belfast stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder

A man has been remanded in custody charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Belfast.

Patrick Deeney, 20, is accused of taking part in a knife attack on a man in the north of the city on Friday morning.

The victim, aged in his 30s, underwent hospital treatment after he was allegedly stabbed in the back on the Antrim Road close to Duncairn Gardens.

Deeney, of Antrim Road in the city, is one of two men charged with his attempted murder.

He also faces further counts of possessing an offensive weapon with intent to commit murder, intentionally attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to another man, and affray.

Appearing in the dock at Belfast Magistrates’ Court with a heavily blackened eye, Deeney spoke only to confirm he understood the alleged offences.

No further details of the incident were disclosed in court.

A defence lawyer confirmed Deeney was not seeking bail at this stage due to issues about a potential address.

He was remanded in custody to appear again by video link later this week.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old woman is expected in court next month in connection with the same incident.

She has been charged with offences including affray, assault on police and attempted criminal damage.