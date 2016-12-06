Officer right to hold spitting man’s head against car window

A police officer who held a man’s head against a car window to prevent him spitting was justified in doing so, the Police Ombudsman’s Office has found.

The man complained that the officer had without warning struck his head against the window and then caused him to choke by continuing to press on his head and neck, before later forcing his head against the window again. The incident happened in February as the man was being taken to Lurgan police station after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting a female in south Down.

When interviewed by a Police Ombudsman investigator, the officer said the man was intoxicated and aggressive, and had made a number of allegations and threats during the journey. He said he “firmly believed” he was going to be spat at. He told the man to look away from him and held his head against the window.