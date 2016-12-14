Older peoples’ lives being ruined after falling for multiple scams

Older people are being targeted more than ever by those trying to trick them into parting with huge amounts of money, according to new research.

In one instance a man who had been tricked into sending scammers £70 per day ended up losing his marriage and having his family home repossessed.

Eddie Lynch, the Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland, launched research today showing older people are at risk of constant, multiple scam attempts.

Four in five older people said they have received unsolicited calls to their home, while over 90% said they receive up to 30 pieces of junk mail every week.

The commissioner spoke of his alarm at the figures and the need for action to be taken.

He said: “The levels of unsolicited calls and junk mail received goes far beyond the nuisance factor; they cause fear, annoyance and anger to the older people targeted.

“I have been concerned for some time that the targeting of older people for scams has been on the rise.

“These figures are really worrying as evidence shows older people can be more vulnerable than others to the techniques scammers use. For example if communications have an official appearance, older people may be more likely to trust the source.”

Mr Lynch added: “Older people who fall victim to scams often lose huge amounts of money. It can cause relationships to fall apart, have a serious impact on the older person’s mental health and wellbeing, and damage their sense of trust, security and independence.

“I have heard of the terrible impact, with one older man losing his marriage and having his family home repossessed after sending up to £70 per day to different mail scams.

“Older people are usually very courteous but they should not be afraid to hang up on unknown callers and put junk mail straight in the bin.”

Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency population projections show the number of older people in NI will increase from 396,000 in 2016 to 507,000 by 2026, and 642,000 by 2046.

In 2015, Trading Standards NI revealed that there were more than 1,000 people in the Province on a so-called ‘suckers list’, a list of potential targets used by international fraudsters.

The new survey by the Commissioner for Older People in Northern Ireland involved 1,025 older people:

• 80% said they have received unsolicited calls to their home;

• 38% also received calls to their home where no one speaks at least once a week;

• 91% of older people said they receive up to 30 pieces of junk mail every week;

• 4% said they felt tricked into buying something that they later regretted