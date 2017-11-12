Omagh security alert ongoing, but showgrounds have been re-opened

The security alert at Drumragh Avenue in Omagh is ongoing, but police have said access to Omagh Showgrounds in Drumragh has now been opened.

A suspicious object was discovered this morning in Omagh which led to the area being closed off, disruption which police described as “sickening”.

Police Service of Northern Ireland chief inspector Graham Dodds said: “This is a sickening attempt by cowards to create fear and disruption on a day when many gather to pay their respects to the brave men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice, and must be unreservedly condemned.”

The chief inspector added: “I would like to reassure the public that we are working hard to make the area safe and that we will continue to provide updates on any impact to today’s event.”