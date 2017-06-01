One arrest after Crebilly Road ‘attack’

Three men attacked the occupant of a house in the Crebilly Road area of Ballymena in the in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, 01 June).

Detective Sergeant Emme Wallace said: “It is believed that shortly after 2:30 am three men gained entry to the property and attacked the occupier who sustained facial injuries as a result of this.

“The men then made off with several items including a bicycle. Police have since arrested one man in relation to this on suspicion of aggravated burglary and GBH with intent.

“I am appealing that anyone with information contact Detectives at Ballymena on 101 quoting reference 94 of the 01/05/16. Or, if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”