Orange hall targeted by vandals

An Orange hall in Carryduff has been targeted in the ninth attack so far this year in NI on property belonging to the Loyal Institution.

Lodge members discovered the vandalism at Mealough hall while attending a meeting on Wednesday evening.

Graffiti – including pro-republican and anti-British sentiments – was scrawled on the exterior wall and shutters of the building on the Mealough Road.

An Orange Order spokesman condemned those responsible. He said: “Orange halls are an easy target for such sinister activity and we would urge those moronic individuals responsible for such hate crime to desist.”

The spokesman urged anyone with information in relation to the attack to contact the PSNI immediately.