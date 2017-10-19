Over the limit man got behind the wheel after boy (10) had crashed car

A man more than three times the drink drive limit and who was already banned from the road, got behind the wheel of a car to return it to its parking spot after a 10-year-old boy had crashed the vehicle, a court has heard.

John Joseph Moran (40), whose address was given as Belfast’s Duncairn Avenue, appeared before Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 19 for sentencing on charges of driving whilst disqualified; driving with excess alcohol and absence of insurance.

He had an alcohol/breath reading of 118 with the legal limit being 35.

A prosecutor told last Thursday’s Court, a 10-year-old boy was observed driving a car and then the defendant reversed it back.

Moran had previously denied the offences and was found guilty after a contest.

Defence barrister Chris Sherrard said the prosecution case was that the boy, aged 10 at the time of the incident which happened on May 29 in 2016 at Cranny View in the County Antrim village of Carnlough, had been involved in a collision.

The lawyer said the alcohol reading for the defendant was very high but said the driving involved a short manoeuvre to put the vehicle back in its parking spot.

Mr Sherrard said the prosecution case was accepted by the court after a contest.

He said Moran conceded he was involved in a row with neighbours during the incident.

District Judge Peter King imposed a nine months prison term which he suspended for three years and also handed down a six-year driving ban.